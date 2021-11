You can have fun, meet friends, burn calories and help families in need this Thanksgiving morning because the annual Turkey Trot on the Tridge is back this year. After its COVID-19 related cancellation in 2020, the race is back and once again slated to begin in downtown Midland at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning jointly with a food drive to benefit the family food pantries in Midland.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO