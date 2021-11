The Detroit Lions emerge from the bye week as the team’s only winless team. They’ve had two weeks to prepare for a Pittsburgh Steelers team that is doing what a Pittsburgh Steelers team always does: win more games than they lose. Sure, they aren’t quite as good as we’re used to seeing, and it does seem like they’re nearing the end of an era, but the Steelers aren’t wasting time with excuses. They’re winners of four straight and could even earn a share of the AFC North lead with a win on Sunday.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO