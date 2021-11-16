18 Seasons Means You Need These 18 Grey’s Anatomy Gifts

Watch: Kate Walsh Returns to "Grey's Anatomy" & Addresses BTS Rumors. Although we're excited for the crossover, we may not like the outcome of it. In the Station 19-Grey's Anatomy crossover, airing Thursday, Nov. 11, an explosion rocks Seattle and from the looks of the trailer, someone doesn't make it out alive. From scenes of burning homes, to firefighters rushing down stairs trying to help people evacuate, the Station 19 episode, "Things We Lost in the Fire," starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and Boris Kodjoe, looks like a tearjerker. The preview shows firefighters as they react to the explosion and rush to clear homes, unaware that it will changes their lives forever.

