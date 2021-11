BELOIT —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam and have recovered $13,000 in cash. On November 19, police received a report of a scam that involved someone who claimed to work for Amazon, according to a social media report from the Beloit Police Department. The incident led to an individual withdrawing $13,000 in United States currency, packaging it up, and attempting to ship the money to an address in Dallas.

