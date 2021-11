I don’t make meat the main event every night. However, there are a couple of excitable meat eaters in my house so in an effort to avoid making a “side steak” all the time, I came up with this dinner salad. It has a little bit of everything: crunchy greens, tender sweet potatoes, salty cheese, and toasty nuts. And meat! I like the spice and heat from dried chorizo, but crisped-up salami from the deli could work, too. I’ve even used little pepperonis. Genius! Make it with sturdy greens that can take some heat: a little wilt is great, a lot is sad.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO