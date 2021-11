Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on 8-bit Stylez, offering over 90% off on the Elastik Soundbank by Ueberschall for the next two weeks. 8 Bit never goes out of style. Originally made famous with games in the 80s, 8 Bit has evolved and is as relevant as ever. 8 Bit Stylez captures the authentic feel of old school computer games but combines it with contemporary production techniques. Perfect for producers and DJs alike, 8 Bit Stylez feels retro and modern at the same time.

