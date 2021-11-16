ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fuente Out At Virginia Tech, Mike Elko In?

By Cole Thompson
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3vpO_0cyHbaXn00

Would Texas A&M DC Mike Elko consider major ACC opening?

The Mike Elko-Power 5 head coaching rumors aren't coming to an end anytime soon. In fact, they'll likely grow.

Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech are finished after a six-year run.  Defensive line coach J.C. Price will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season while the school starts a national search to fill the position.

Fuente, went 43-31 during his time in Blacksburg. Including his four seasons at Memphis, he is 69-54 all-time as a head coach.

"We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech," athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement. "While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program."

Virginia Tech could be considered a quick turnaround program in the ACC. Early possibilities include Louisiana's Billy Napier, Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, Liberty's Hugh Freeze and SMU's Sonny Dykes.

From a coordinator standpoint, Elko likely is one of the top candidates, and has the background Babcock could be looking for. In some ways, this might be the kind of job the A&M defensive coordinator has been waiting to open.

Fuente is an offensive-minded coach, going back to his days at TCU. The Hokies have lacked discipline on the defensive side since the retirement of longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster in 2019.

Last season, the Hokies ranked 103rd national in total defense. Fuente's focus remained on the offense this year, hoping it would take pressure off the defense.

It didn't. The Hokies currently rank sixth among ACC schools in total defense (372.2 yards per game), 11th in run defense (178.5 yards per game) and fourth in scoring (21.3 points per game). Nationally, Virginia Tech ranks 62nd in total defense.

Recruiting has also been a concern in recent years. The 2018 signing class, which was ranked 24th nationally, was the highest under Fuente. The Hokies' 2020 signing class ranked 76th and last in the ACC. Virginia Tech currently ranks 20th and fourth among schools from the conference.

A hire such as Elko could be profitable on multiple levels. During his four-year run as the Aggies' defensive coordinator, Elko has helped A&M become one of the more consistent programs in producing and developing future NFL talent.

Elko is considered a top-notch recruiter, helping the Aggies improve sign classes that routinely rank in the top 10. The 2022 class is in the running to be a top three.

Currently, the Aggies rank 29th nationally in total defense, fourth nationally in scoring defense, and are top five in total, pass and scoring defense among SEC programs.

Keep in mind that Elko also has ACC ties. Prior to his stops at Notre Dame and A&M, Elko served on Dave Clawson's staff as a defensive coordinator at Wake Forest. The two also worked together at Bowling Green.

TCU also has an opening, but Elko doesn't appear to be in the mix. Comments from TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati suggest the program is looking for a proven head coach with an offensive background.

The Hokies need to improve defensively and in recruiting. Elko likely would listen to a conversation should the Babcock come knocking.

State
Louisiana State
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Whit Babcock
Person
Mike Elko
Person
Dave Clawson
Person
Hugh Freeze
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Justin Fuente
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#American Football#Texas A M#Acc#Liberty#Smu#Tcu#Hokies
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll - November 21

The latest USA Today Sports AFCA coaches rankings have been released. Wake Forest dropped to No. 21.  Pitt is up to No. 17. Clemson remains out of the rankings but has the second most votes of the teams outside (...)
SPORTS
The Spun

There’s 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Florida Job

The University of Florida is in need of a new head football coach. On Sunday, the SEC program announced that it had parted ways with head coach Dan Mullen, a year removed from a conference championship game appearance. “The challenge has been we haven’t been able to sustain it,” athletic...
FLORIDA STATE
thespun.com

Football World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn Speculation

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a terrific job during the team’s defense around this year. In turning the Cowboys defense from one of the league’s worst to one of its best, Quinn’s become subject of some interesting rumors. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner reported that Quinn is being...
NFL
