Dying Light 2 brings back zombie-killing mayhem — and humanity

LED strips evoking the tangled masses of electrical lines common in densely populated areas. Artist Grimanesa Amoros created this Golden Array. Learn more from Hyperalllergic:. The permanent installation invites the onlooker to reflect on connections through “the invisible trajectories of a wireless universe,” as she calls it in her artist’s statement. “India is a vibrant country. I love the colors, food, fashion, and most importantly, the kindness of the people. On my trip here, I was drawn to the wires and what they represented. Wires keep the world connected. Even today, the invisible trajectories of a wireless universe represent the same thing: those essential linking points between people. The work evokes contemplation on the complex connections that link the world together,” says Amoros.
