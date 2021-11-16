ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dying Light 2 brings back zombie-killing mayhem — and humanity

Digital Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a plain fact: Zombie games are very fun to play. Gunning down hordes of undead monsters is a simple pleasure to grasp. Whether it is Back 4 Blood or Dead Rising, we all take morbid joy in cracking some undead skulls. When a new zombie game comes out, we spend...

www.digitaltrends.com

Escapist Magazine

Hextech Mayhem Brings Rhythmic League of Legends to Switch, PC Next Week

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is an explosive rhythm runner game set in Riot Games’ ever-expanding universe, and it’s coming to PC and Nintendo Switch next week on November 16, 2021. Overseen by publishing branch Riot Forge and developed by Choice Provisions, the game has players take control of League of Legends’ Ziggs as he brings chaos to Piltover. The destruction and mayhem are all in the name of fun, but you’ll need to outrun Heimerdinger if you want to build the ultimate explosive.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Soundtrack Available for Pre-order

Polish developer Techland, in collaboration with composer Olivier Derivière (Streets of Rage 4, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Vampyr) and Black Screen Records, will be releasing a special vinyl edition of the Dying Light 2 Stay Human soundtrack. The soundtrack will be released on two vinyl records that reflect the features of the game, story, and world, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the sounds of the dark, post-apocalyptic world of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Mayhem
Eurogamer.net

Dying Light 2 brings Techland's open world formula alive

Dying Light was a funny old game. Mostly passed over by indifferent critics, it went on to pick up a considerable following who were more forward in their praise - chief among them being none other than the legend Fumito Ueda, a man of impeccable taste who in naming it his game of 2015 always made me curious to go back for more. I only ever briefly sampled Techland's parkour-infused follow-up to Dead Island, enjoying its cornball combat and open world full of athletic opportunities for half a dozen hours before moving on to pastures new.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Developers Offers More Complex Geometry For Parkour Combat

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is quite the anticipated video game. Techland has been working on this project for years, and we’re gearing up for its release. While we might not get the game this year, the studio has scheduled it for early 2022. Now, new details are constantly coming out to further hype up and market the title. One of the latest bits of information comes from an interview with lead designer Tymon Smektala.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has “Zero” Chance of Being Delayed Again – Techland

Techland has been pretty forthcoming recently with new details for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, its highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 action adventure title. Of course, this is following its delay from December to February 4th 2022, and while not the shortest waiting period, it also isn’t the title’s first delay. According to lead game designer Tymon Smektala though, the chances of another delay are “zero.”
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Digital Trends

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer can only go up from here

For the past few days, I’ve been playing Halo Infinite. The game’s surprise multiplayer release was all I needed to drop Battlefield 2042 and my 100th run through Skyrim. Halo’s multiplayer is a timeless thing, one that felt as though it had been built upon when I played Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Battlefield 2042 Specialist guide: Gear, traits, tips, and more

Battlefield 2042 introduced Specialists for the first time in franchise history. No longer are you limited to four fragmented classes — now, you have access to several unique characters with dozens of unique abilities. Understanding how these Specialists operate is fundamental to your success during each match. Not only do...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to heal and revive teammates in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 features several ways for players to heal themselves and each other. Out of 10 playable specialists, two come with the power to revive fallen allies. However, players have access to other healing items to coordinate within a cooperative squad. Getting shot deals plenty of damage, so recovering as quickly as possible should be the priority. Here is everything you need to know about how to heal in Battlefield 2042, along with some helpful tips and tricks to reviving fallen teammates.
VIDEO GAMES
Harper's Bazaar

Bring Back the Computer Room

In 2001, my family home contained one room whose door was always uninvitingly shut. Ask my mother what was inside, and she’d speechify for minutes, pointing out this spirited accent wall or the charm of those Tuscan-inspired bathroom tiles before visibly sagging. “That’s the computer room,” she’d finally admit. Today,...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Marvel’s Avengers won’t give Spider-Man his own story missions

After a long wait, Marvel’s Avengers players on PlayStation are finally getting access to Spider-Man this month, just without any story missions. As revealed in IGN’s preview of Spider-Man in the Marvel-based action game, the web slinger’s debut won’t include any story missions. For Marvel’s Avengers, that’s a big departure...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best stocking stuffers for gamers

With the holiday season approaching, one of the most daunting questions of the year arises: “What will I get everyone on my list?” That question may hit even harder for those shopping for gamers. Let’s be honest, it’s hard to keep track of the nonstop new additions to the gaming world releasing all the time. That’s why we’ve put together a list of a few items that would make perfect stocking stuffers for whoever the gamer is in your life. Each is small and most cost $50 and under, so you can comfortably shop and not have to worry about breaking the bank.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

An Artist Brings Light to Mumbai #ArtTuesday

LED strips evoking the tangled masses of electrical lines common in densely populated areas. Artist Grimanesa Amoros created this Golden Array. Learn more from Hyperalllergic:. The permanent installation invites the onlooker to reflect on connections through “the invisible trajectories of a wireless universe,” as she calls it in her artist’s statement. “India is a vibrant country. I love the colors, food, fashion, and most importantly, the kindness of the people. On my trip here, I was drawn to the wires and what they represented. Wires keep the world connected. Even today, the invisible trajectories of a wireless universe represent the same thing: those essential linking points between people. The work evokes contemplation on the complex connections that link the world together,” says Amoros.
VISUAL ART
Indy100

Man claims to have been stalked by horrifying ‘dog man’ monster in Australian outback

A man has recalled a terrifyingly strange encounter he had with a “dog man” monster in the Australian outbreak where he “thought he was going to be killed,” and even claims to have photographic “proof” of what he saw.Fisherman John told the Believe: Paranormal & UFO Podcast he saw the “half-dog, half-human creature” with his own eyes - twice.It all started on Boxing Day last year when he was fishing from his kayak that the first encounter occurred. John couldn’t help but notice there was something paddling along with him in the water.“I noticed that every time I took...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Digital Trends

Battlefield 2042 PC performance guide: The best settings for a high frame rate

Battlefield 2042 is one of a few massive AAA shooters releasing this holiday season. It ditches the campaign to focus solely on multiplayer, and it still features the same gigantic, bombastic battles that the Battlefield franchise is known for. To feel the heat of the battlefield as accurately as possible, we rounded up a list of the best Battlefield 2042 settings so you can optimize your gaming PC’s performance.
VIDEO GAMES

