Fayetteville, AR

City of Fayetteville asking residents to help keep leaves out of drains

By Jacob Smith
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is asking residents to take specific action in helping keep leaves out of ditches and drains in the area.

If anyone knows what the fall season looks like in Northwest Arkansas, they know it brings an abundance of beautiful trees. With trees, however, comes fallen leaves filling street drains, which can cause unwanted clogging and flooding.

The City of Fayetteville said in a news release that it and its residents have been working hard to gather leaves and drop them off at the compost facility, but some still end up in drains that can be costly to the city if any problems occur.

Debris like these leaves and other waste ending up in city drains can also pollute the city’s water supply and quality of the water as it eventually ends up in lakes and streams, producing toxins.

Fayetteville is asking residents to help keep debris out of drains with these simple actions:

  • Take a moment to clean the storm drain inlets and ditches in your neighborhood. Make sure they are free of leaves, litter and other debris that may inhibit proper drainage – particularly when rainy weather is headed your way.
  • Do not rake leaves, grass or other organic refuse into the street or into a nearby ditch when doing yard work. In addition to blocking the drainage system, leaves and grass clippings reduce oxygen in our streams and lakes (affecting fish), and add materials that would not otherwise get into the water system.
  • Do not clean driveways or sidewalks with a hose. Instead, sweep leaves, twigs and grass clippings and place them in a compost pile or yard waste container.
  • Do not dump trash or pollutants into ditches or drain inlets. Not only will these toxins clog the storm drain, they can severely damage local bodies of water.

Residential customers of the City can also place leaves in tall, decomposable brown paper bags for free year-round curbside pickup on their regular trash collection day, according to the news release.

For information on the City’s other resources, click here .

