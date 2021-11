Urine for a treat, as a lot happened this week: the good, the bad, and the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world. Appropriately, or, uh, inappropriately (depending on what side of the stream you find yourself on), our No. 1 story this week was about, well, No. 1. Sophia Urista, a Detroit native, former contestant on The Voice, and lead singer of cover band Brass Against, went viral for urinating on a willing fan's face during the band's recent performance at a music festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The whole encounter, for which she and the band have since apologized for, despite it being a consensual fluid exchange, albeit a bit gross, was captured on splash cam, we mean, video.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO