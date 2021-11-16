Costco announces recall of Kool-aid mix that may contain metal or glass

Costco has notified its members of a recall of certain batches of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix due to the potential presence of small pieces of metal or glass in the product.

KraftHeinz and the Food and Drug Administration issued the recall for batches with the “Best When Used By” dates of Aug. 31, 2023 and Sept. 1, 2023. The date is listed on the bottom of the container.

Costco told its members who may have purchased the product to not use it and return it to their local Costco for a full refund.

Customers can call KraftHeinz Consumer Relations at 885-713-9237 with any issues or concerns.