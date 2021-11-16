ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Lizzo and Oprah belt out Adele’s ‘Hello’ during ‘One Night Only’ show

By Tom Skinner
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo has shared footage of herself and Oprah Winfrey belting out Adele‘s ‘Hello’ during the taping of Adele: One Night Only – tune in below. Airing on Sunday night (November 14), the two-hour CBS special saw Adele debut three new ’30’ tracks – ‘I Drink Wine’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Love Is...

www.nme.com

Billboard

TV Ratings: ‘Adele One Night Only’ Oprah Interview/Performance Scores for CBS

CBS got big ratings from its Adele concert special on Sunday (Nov. 14), outdrawing everything other than the NFL in primetime. The show also drew the biggest Sunday night audience for any network entertainment program so far this season. Adele One Night Only, which featured the singer performing past hits and songs from her upcoming album 30 — and sitting for an interview with Oprah Winfrey — averaged 9.92 million viewers, per time-zone-adjusted fast national ratings from Nielsen.
NFL
Vulture

The Stars Are Out for Adele’s One Night Only CBS Special

Clear your schedule this Sunday night because Oprah has three words for you: “Adele. Music. Adele.” CBS has released the trailer for the pop singer-songwriter’s television concert special, Adele One Night Only, which airs on November 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event is set to feature Adele performing four new songs off 30, her upcoming album, including lead single “Easy on Me,” as well as old hits like “Skyfall” and “Rolling in the Deep,” all under the stars at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory. And for the stars, too, with everyone from James Corden to Tyler Perry to Lizzo. (“You’re trying to outshine me, babes!” Adele declares to her fellow pop star at one point.) “It will look really elegant,” Adele says teasingly to Oprah, “and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes. Like, sort of whiplash.” In other words, exactly what we’ve missed from Adele Adkins — and what we hope we’ll get more of come November 19, when the performer releases 30, her first album in six years.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lizzo and Oprah sing along to Adele’s ‘Hello’ at star-studded concert

A crowd of A-listers gathered to listen to Adele sing for the two-hour special, Adele One Night Only, which aired in the US yesterday (14 November).The programme had been pre-recorded in Los Angeles and included both a concert portion and an interview of Adele by Winfrey, with parts of the conversation airing between songs.Oprah was in the audience for the concert segment, as was Lizzo. The pair were later both seen singing along to Adele’s “Hello” – you can watch the moment in the video above.Also spotted in the crowd were Melissa McCarthy, who looked visibly emotional at the...
MUSIC
energy941.com

Adele Promises Oprah Winfrey ‘Filthy Jokes’ In One Night Only Trailer

The trailer for Adele’s “One Night Only” has been released and Adele is promising plenty of “filthy jokes.”. The special Griffith Observatory performance will give fans new and old Adele music ahead of the release of her “30” album. Adele will also sit down with Oprah for an exclusive interview...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Adele One Night Only': New Clip Shows Adele Take the Stage at Primetime Concert Special

Calling us from the other side, Paramount+ has released a new teaser for their upcoming concert experience, Adele One Night Only, which will premiere on CBS Sunday, November 14, at 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/8:00-10:00 p.m. PT and will also be made available live and on-demand on the streaming platform. The previously recorded event will take place in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park Observatory and will also include an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the talk show host’s legendary rose garden. The meeting will mark the first time the groundbreaking artist has given a televised conversationally heavy interview as she discusses her new album, the stories behind her songs, life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, weight loss, and parenting her son.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Adele Spills It All to Oprah in Crystal-Embellished Pantsuit & Louboutin Pumps for ‘Adele: One Night Only’

On Sunday night, Adele and Oprah Winfrey got together for the CBS television special “Adele: One Night Only.” In anticipation of Adele’s fourth album, “30,” which will be released on Friday, the English singer was honest about how her life has changed since her last critically-acclaimed album “25” dropped in 2015. The powerful duo met for the first time during the broadcast at Adele’s LA home, and later sat down to discuss everything Adele-related, from her recent and highly-reported weight loss, to the disappointment of her divorce along with the inside scope on her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. For the...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Adele: One Night Only, review: only Oprah could make her this dull

The last time Oprah Winfrey sat down with royalty, the aftershocks rumbled on for weeks. But hopes that Queen of the Dinner Party Ballad Adele would deliver a Harry and Meghan-style dynamite interview when she settled into one of Oprah’s wicker chairs for her widely-anticipated TV special were quickly dashed. Adele, it was clear, had come to sing, not spill the juice on her divorce from charity executive Simon Konecki, her weight loss or her struggles with fame.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University grad gets engaged during Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ TV concert

A Syracuse University alumnus just pulled off an unforgettable surprise proposal with help from one of the world’s biggest music superstars. Quentin Brunson, who graduated from SU in 2013, proposed to his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, during the “Adele One Night Only” TV concert on Sunday night. Adele told the star-studded audience that Brunson planned a surprise that Mann thought was to celebrate her landing her first big catering job.
SYRACUSE, NY
nowdecatur.com

Adele Sings To Newly Engaged Couple During ‘One Night Only’

Adele’s latest album may be all about divorce, but the singer helped a couple get engaged at during her One Night Only concert special. During the special, which aired on CBS Sunday (Nov. 14th) night, Adele can be heard saying to the couple, “Thank God you said yes, because I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next, you or him,” before breaking out into “Make You Feel My Love.”
RELATIONSHIPS
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Adele One Night Only': Is the Concert Special Streaming?

Soulful singer Adele has been everywhere these days. She went on Instagram Live to answer questions and give hints about her upcoming album “30.” She also appeared in a Vogue 73 questions video segment, and a British Vogue clip where she blind taste-tested British food. And now, she’s preparing to launch her new album with an assist from a TV special called “Adele: One Night Only,” followed by a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. But where can you watch it, and is it available on streaming? We answer below.
