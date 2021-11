CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the return of Cam Newton to the Carolina Panthers, fans quickly made their way to Bank of America Stadium to celebrate. “I knew once he was in here, he was going to sign that contract. I’m going to be standing right here just to clap for everybody to let them know they did a good job,” said Simon G. “Thank you Panthers organization, you guys did the right thing. We got Cam back, welcome back, baby!”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO