Memphis, TN

Memphis vs Saint Louis: 2021-22 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

By Carter Chapley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was once considered a must-watch matchup between Memphis and Saint Louis, a darkhorse top 25 matchup, is now a little more one-sided. The AP #11 Memphis Tigers have rolled through their first two opponents in Tennessee Tech and NC Central. One of the highest regarded teams analytically, being the number...

