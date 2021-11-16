Memphis vs Saint Louis: 2021-22 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks seemingly entered Monday night’s rematch against the Orlando Magic with a bone to pick. After trailing by two points early on, the Bucks erupted throughout the first quarter as they built up a sizeable lead with little resistance. Leading by 20 points after one, the defending champions never looked back as their lead grew to be as big as an astounding 51 points in the third quarter. While the Bucks have had some trouble holding onto leads late in ballgames recently, there was no way they would let this one slip away, as they secured the 123-92 win over the Magic. Every Buck that hit the floor scored the ball as it was just one of those nights where everything seemed to be tipping in favor of the Bucks. With all of that being said, here are three big takeaways from Milwaukee’s fourth consecutive victory.

