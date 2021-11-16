Daughtry cancels tour, including Paramount gig

After some uncertainty in the immediate wake of his daughter being found dead Friday, Chris Daughtry and his namesake rock band have officially canceled the remainder of their current tour, which extended into January. This includes the show scheduled for Wednesday at The Paramount in Huntington. Paramount marketing director...
LOS ANGELES -- Rock musician and "American Idol" alum Chris Daughtry said his oldest daughter, Hannah, has died unexpectedly. His eponymous band Daughtry announced Saturday that all shows scheduled in the coming weeks have been canceled or postponed. "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for...
Daughtry will be postponing their upcoming concert tour dates following the sudden death of singer Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah Price. A statement read: “Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time.” Price and her brother Griffin Daughtry, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous marriage. Chris and Deanna also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10.
Chris Daughtry postponed his tour on Friday after his daughter tragically died. The singer, 41, and his wife Deanna have been left heartbroken after the sudden death of 25-year-old Hannah. A statement on his band, Daughtry's Facebook page, read: "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter,...
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The rock band Daughtry has announced it canceled next week's concert dates after the death of lead singer Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter, Hannah. "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understandng and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time," the musicians posted on social media late Friday.
Chris Daughtry is flying home from his concert tour to be with his family following the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday by the Nashville Police Department, PEOPLE confirms. "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter,...
Rock band Daughtry have cancelled all forthcoming shows after the sudden death of their frontman’s stepdaughter.Hannah Daughtry, daughter of singer Chris Daughtry’s wife Deanna, was found dead by police in her Nashville home on Friday 12 November, according to People. She was 25.The last post from her Instagram page, American Goth, was made just a week ago. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” a statement posted from both the band and Deanna’s accounts...
Otis Williams, the last surviving original member of The Temptations, celebrates his 80th birthday this Saturday. Williams continues to perform with the legendary Motown quintet, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and he tells ABC Audio, "I'm still enjoying it, 60 years later. Turning 80, and still having fun."
Chris Daughtry took to Instagram earlier today to address the “devastating loss” of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah, whose cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
“I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” said the Daughtry frontman and former American Idol finalist. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”
Daughtry thanked friends and fans alike for their “kind words and...
It was a night full of incredible music at The Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls on November 9th as Daughtry, Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht rocked the stage for the Dearly Beloved tour. The first performance of the night was brought by Travis Bracht with a voice that could pierce...
“American Idol” alum Chris Daughtry has postponed his concert tour after the death of his 25-year-old daughter Hannah, who was found in her home Friday by the Nashville Police Department, according to People. “Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for...
There’s concert news for fans of Journey. The Rock Hall of Famers have just announced a massive 40-show arena tour for next year that will bring them to the Allstate Arena on May 2. The tour kicks off Feb 22 in Pittsburgh. For half of the tour, their opening act...
Tragic news as the 25 year old stepdaughter of Chris Daughtry of the band Daughtry, Hannah, has died. Apparently her death was unexpected according to People.com. Daughtry has shared a statement that at least this weekend’s shows from their current tour with Sevendust and Tremonti are postponed for now, as the family awaits more news. We send out sympathies out to Chris and his family at this time. RIP Hannah. Read the statement below.
The Harper House is closing its doors.
Paramount+ has canceled the animated comedy after one season. It comes a week after the ten episode show, which premiered on September 16, wrapped up its season on November 4.
Creator Brad Neely broke the news on social media, “The Harper House is cancelled. I’ll always appreciate the show’s resilient crew and cast that came together during an unprecedented breakdown of normal life to make this family with me. I’m grateful to everyone involved and to anyone who gave it a shot. It’s time to get nuts.”
The adult animated comedy centers on Debbie Harper (Rhea...
Paramount+ is gearing up for the holidays with an impressive lineup of holiday specials. This seasonal spectacular includes titles for both kids and families with a variety of new and classic movies and shows. The streaming service will also be airing live and on-demand holiday movies from CBS. Starting off...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, the indie rock group founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is delaying its U.S. tour so Jordan can rest and recover after an operation on her vocal cords.
The singer and guitarist shared a note on social media saying that, for more than a year, she’s dealt with vocal issues that cause her to lose her voice after a couple days of singing.
A doctor found “massive polyps” in Jordan’s vocal cords that need to be operated on to “prevent permanent damage to my voice,” she wrote. Jordan wrote recovery time is three months and she’ll have to undergo speech therapy after the procedure.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by lj (@snailmail)
Snail Mail was set to start a tour in support of the band’s second full-length album, “Valentine,” on Saturday with a concert in Richmond, Virginia. Now, the group is scheduled to start touring with a pair of dates at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer in April 2022.
“I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer,” Jordan wrote. “My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing — we will have everything rescheduled imminently.”
Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
Since Megan Thee Stallion hit the music scene, she has made it clear that pursuing her education was a top priority. After a less than traditional route, her hard work has finally paid off. The Houston Hot Girl is gearing up to graduate from Texas Southern University this December, and she celebrated by releasing *theeee* hottest grad pics on Instagram.
Comments / 0