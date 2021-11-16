ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughtry cancels tour, including Paramount gig

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter some uncertainty in the immediate wake of his daughter being found dead Friday, Chris Daughtry and his namesake rock band have officially canceled the remainder of their current tour, which extended into January. This includes the show scheduled for Wednesday at The Paramount in Huntington. Paramount marketing director...

