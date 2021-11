While speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Paul Heyman spoke about his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and the rumored matchup between him and The Rock at WrestleMania this year. The rumors have escalated as of late, with Reigns mentioning The Rock on several shows while promoting this weekend’s Survivor Series including appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and with ESPN on the Keyshawn, JWill and Max show. Heyman gave his opinion on whether or not we’ll see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in the main event of this year’s WrestleMania and why he sees another matchup as more box office.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO