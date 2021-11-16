ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

2.2 magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina

By Emily Smith
wbtw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIAL, S.C. (WSPA) – A 2.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported in South Carolina Arial in Pickens...

www.wbtw.com

Sonya Kennedy
6d ago

I want to thank GOD that this earthquake was a 2.2.No one was injured and it didn't do damage to homes or other buildings & dwellings. I also thank GOD we didn't feel it where I live. To never have experienced an earthquake,I would've ran out the door, pajamas on. Where would I have gone besides crazy only the good Lord knows.Sending prayers of thanks that no one was hurt or injured.🙏🙏🙏🙏

