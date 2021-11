BUFFALO, N.Y. — The deer and bear regular firearms hunting season officially started in parts of Western New York on Saturday. It runs until Sunday, December 12. Before heading out, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is urging hunters to freshen up on some new safety rules. There are new dress code requirements, and the hunting hours have been extended to include 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes before sunset.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO