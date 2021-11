Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) was the main attraction of All in the Family, but his daughter Gloria (Sally Struthers) was a firecracker all her own. A feminist through and through, Gloria Stivic (née Bunker) captured the hearts of audiences was she grew from a kind and somewhat dimwitted girl to a quiet but mature young woman over time. Still, as big as it was, All in the Family only represented just one portion of Struthers’ career. What else did she accomplish after making it big?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO