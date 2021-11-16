ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowley County, KS

Dexter man killed in crash on Monday night in rural Cowley County

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 6 days ago

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 47-year-old Dexter man was killed in a crash Monday evening in rural Cowley County.

Sheriff’s deputies along with Arkansas City Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the 17000 block of Grouse Creek Road. They found a 1992 Ford F-250 that went off the road, struck a sign, and rolled.

The driver, Tracey Johns, was found dead after being ejected from the pickup.

There were no other people in the pickup.

The Cowley County coroner has ordered an autopsy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ksnw#Ems#Ksn Tv
