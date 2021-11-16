ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China, U.S. agree to ease restrictions on journalists

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) -China and the United States will ease restrictions on access for journalists from each other’s countries, Chinese state media and the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

The official China Daily cited unidentified Chinese foreign ministry sources as saying that a consensus on journalist visas, among other points, was reached before a virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

Tensions between the world's top two economies on issues ranging from tech and trade to human rights and the coronavirus spilled over into the media sector here last year.

Beijing accused Washington of a “political crackdown” on Chinese journalists after it slashed the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media and limited their authorized stay to 90 days, with an option to extend.

In the tit-for-tat row, China then expelled U.S. journalists from several U.S. newspapers and introduced new visa restrictions on some U.S. media companies.

Under the consensus reached, the United States will issue one-year multiple-entry visas to Chinese journalists, China Daily said, adding that the Chinese side has committed to granting equal treatment to U.S. journalists once the U.S. policies come into force.

Both countries will issue visas to journalists based on applicable laws and regulations, it said, adding that journalists will be able to depart freely and return under strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department gave similar details, saying China had committed to permit U.S. journalists already in the country to depart freely and return, which they had previously been unable to do. It said the United States planned to facilitate similar treatment for Chinese journalists.

“We welcome this progress but see it simply as initial steps,” the spokesperson said, adding in reference to the People’s Republic of China: “The media environment in the PRC has deteriorated significantly in recent years.”

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In their more than three-hour video call, Biden pressed Xi on human rights, while the Chinese president warned that Beijing would respond to provocations on Taiwan, according to official accounts of the exchange.

The two also agreed to look into the possibility of arms control talks, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Related
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
Seattle Times

Secretive Chinese committee draws up list to replace U.S. tech

China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Formed in 2016 to advise the government, the Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee has...
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Japan's foreign minister says China invited him for visit

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday he has been invited to visit China. Hayashi said in an interview on Fuji TV that his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi invited him during a phone call on Thursday. He said he was considering his response and nothing had been decided yet, the network said.
POLITICS
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Xi has been China's own worst enemy

It is easy to look at recent news from China with alarm. Beijing’s recent hypersonic vehicle tests, expanded nuclear arsenal, and bellicosity toward Taiwan have prompted concern by the United States and its allies. But there is some positive news: Xi Jinping is still the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. And few have done more to alert the world to the threat posed by the Chinese communist regime.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
#Visas#Chinese State Media#Beijing#U S State Department#The U S State Department#China Daily
cityxtramagazine.com

Top General Warns China Could Soon Spring Surprise Nuclear Strike On US

Hyten’s Tuesday interview came after a Monday night virtual meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was not clear whether the two discussed the hypersonic test, though Biden expressed concern about it when the initial report emerged last month. China has pledged since 1964 that it would...
U.S. POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Biden Can Stop China’s Move on Taiwan

Deception and surprise are supposedly the stock-in-trade of China’s way of war, as famously articulated by the legendary ancient sage, Sun Tzu. In the modern era, communist and erstwhile communist powers — China, the Soviet Union, North Korea, North Vietnam, Serbia under Milosevic, and Vladimir Putin’s Russia — consistently have put that teaching into practice.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China, US to Ease Restrictions on Each Other's Media Workers

BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other's journalists amid a slight relaxation of tensions between the two sides. The official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
pbs.org

U.S. and China agree to framework to tackle climate issues

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said...
ENVIRONMENT
