In 2004 when Emmylou Harris's beloved road dog Bonaparte passed away, she knew she needed to do something in his honor to give back to the community. Harris established Bonaparte's Retreat as a non-profit organization with the mission of rescuing shelter dogs and making sure they find good homes. Today, Bonaparte's Retreat continues to save dogs from the Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control and shelters in surrounding counties. If you feel the need to join Emmylou's cause, you can visit Bonaparte's Retreat's website and find ways to help.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO