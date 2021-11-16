ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

HBCU NFL ProFile – for games of Nov. 11-15

By Lut Williams
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAb6S_0cyHXCcd00

The HBCU NFL ProFile players of the week were all winners this week.

South Carolina State product Darius Leonard had the top defensive effort again. He posted six tackles in the Indianapolis Colts 23-17 win over Jacksonville Sunday.

Leonard is the emotional leader of the Colts’ defense. He demonstrates it with his play and his celebrations on the field. Every week expect Leonard to have some demonstrable display of his infectious enthusiasm. Leonard has 73 tackles on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmEA9_0cyHXCcd00
HBCU NFL Photo: Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard (#53) celebrates a tackle as HBCU Colts’ teammate Grover Stewart (#90, Albany State) looks on.

Scott stepping up

Grambling State product Trent Scott moved into the Carolina Panthers’ starting line-up at right guard four weeks ago. The Panthers are 2-2 since the move but are protecting their quarterbacks better. Scott and his cohorts along the offensive line gave up no sacks of quarterbacks P. J. Walker and Cam Newton in the Panthers’ 34-10 win over Arizona Sunday.

San Francisco RB/KR Trenton Cannon had another productive day in Monday night’s 31-10 win over the LA Rams. The former Virginia State and CIAA standout returned a kickoff 19 yards and had two special teams’ tackles. He is turning out to be a standout as a gunner covering kicks and an effective returner on kickoffs.

Cannon is currently 13 th in the NFL with 302 kickoff return yards. His average of 21.57 yards on 14 returns is also 13 th in the league. His long return of 68 yards is fifth best on the season. Only four kickoffs have been returned for TDs this season.

HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

for games of November 11-15, 2021

DEFENSE

– #53 DARIUS LEONARD , LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 23-17 win over Jacksonville, Leonard had six total tackles, four solos while playing 63 defensive snaps (95%) and three special teams’ snaps (9%).

OFFENSE

– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OL, Carolina (3rd season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T ) – Started at right guard for Panthers in 34-10 win over Arizona. The Panthers rushed for 168 yards and passed for 175 and gave up no sacks. Scott played all 75 offensive plays (100%) and two plays on special teams (8%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31voTC_0cyHXCcd00
HBCU NFL Photo 2: Carolina guard Trent Scott (#78, Grambling State watches as fellow lineman Taylor Moton spikes the ball Sunday after a Panthers’ touchdown.

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #49 TRENTON CANNON , RB/KR, San Francisco (4th season, VIRGINIA STATE ) – In 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Cannon had one kickoff return for 19 yards and had a solo tackle and an assisted tackle on special teams. The final participation numbers were not available at press time.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

OFFENSE

#80 CHESTER ROGERS , WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 23-21 win over New Orleans had one reception (in one target) for 9 yards. He also had a 9-yard punt return. Rogers was in on 21 plays on offense (35%) and six plays on special teams (21%).

– #75 BRANDON PARKER , OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T ) – In 41-14 loss to Kansas City, Parker started at right tackle for an offense that rushed for 50 yards and passed for 261 yards and two scores. Raiders’ QB Derek Carr was sacked twice. Parker was in on all 54 offensive plays (100%) and two special teams’ plays (7%).

– #72 TERRON ARMSTEAD , OT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – Was inactive in 23-21 loss to Tennessee.

#71 TYTUS HOWARD , OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE ) – Texans were off this week.

DEFENSE

– #97 JAVON HARGRAVE , DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 30-13 win over Denver, Hargrave had two total tackles, one solo. He played on 50 defensive snaps (86%) and did not play on special teams.

– #90 GROVER STEWART , DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE ) – In Colts’ 23-17 win over Jacksonville, Stewart had an assisted tackle while getting in on 36 defensive plays (55%) and 10 on special teams (31%).

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #18 KHADAREL HODGE , WR, Detroit (5th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M – In 16-16 tie with Pittsburgh, Hodge got in on four offensive plays (6%) without a stat and 17 special teams’ plays (50%).

– #27 BOBBY PRICE , FS, Detroit (1st season, NORFOLK STATE ) – In 16-16 tie with Pittsburgh, Price got in on 24 special teams’ plays (71%) without a stat.

#33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) –  In 34-10 loss to Carolina, Hamilton had one solo tackle on special teams while logging 17 plays on special teams (68%).

– #66 JOSH MILES , OT, Arizona (3rd season, MORGAN STATE ) – In Arizona’s 34-10 loss to Carolina, Miles got in on six plays on offense (11%) and two on special teams (8%).

– #7 JAMIE GILLAN , P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – In Browns’ 45-7 loss to New England, Gillan punted four times for 189 yards (47.3-yard average and net) with two downed inside the 20. Gillan was in on five special teams’ plays (22%).

– #41 ANTHONY LEVINE SR. , DB, Baltimore (10th season, TENNESSEE STATE ) – In Ravens’ 22-10 loss to Miami, Levine had one special teams’ tackle while playing on 29 special teams’ snaps (91%).

– #36 – DANNY JOHNSON , DB, Washington (4th season, SOUTHERN ) – In 29-19 win over Tampa Bay, Johnson got in on 15 plays on defense (31%) and 14 plays on special teams (56%) without a stat.

The post HBCU NFL ProFile – for games of Nov. 11-15 appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#South Carolina State#Rams#North Carolina A T#American Football#Hbcu Nfl Profile#Hbcu Colts#Albany State#Grambling State#The Carolina Panthers#Ciaa
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TVShowsAce

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 net worth is a topic of discussion once again. Fans want to know how the former football star is making money. Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made his start as a backup quarterback but proved himself with each passing game. Kaepernick quickly...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

The Eagles Fan Who Went Viral Sunday Has Been Identified

Another Eagles fan who went viral on Sunday has been identified. During the game against the New Orleans Saints, a woman later identified as Mary Kate Mink caught the attention of the FOX cameras when she yelled a couple of bad words after a roughing the passer call. The Saints...
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

2K+
Followers
894
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy