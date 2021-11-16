HBCU NFL ProFile – for games of Nov. 11-15

The HBCU NFL ProFile players of the week were all winners this week.

South Carolina State product Darius Leonard had the top defensive effort again. He posted six tackles in the Indianapolis Colts 23-17 win over Jacksonville Sunday.

Leonard is the emotional leader of the Colts’ defense. He demonstrates it with his play and his celebrations on the field. Every week expect Leonard to have some demonstrable display of his infectious enthusiasm. Leonard has 73 tackles on the season.

HBCU NFL Photo: Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard (#53) celebrates a tackle as HBCU Colts’ teammate Grover Stewart (#90, Albany State) looks on.

Scott stepping up

Grambling State product Trent Scott moved into the Carolina Panthers’ starting line-up at right guard four weeks ago. The Panthers are 2-2 since the move but are protecting their quarterbacks better. Scott and his cohorts along the offensive line gave up no sacks of quarterbacks P. J. Walker and Cam Newton in the Panthers’ 34-10 win over Arizona Sunday.

San Francisco RB/KR Trenton Cannon had another productive day in Monday night’s 31-10 win over the LA Rams. The former Virginia State and CIAA standout returned a kickoff 19 yards and had two special teams’ tackles. He is turning out to be a standout as a gunner covering kicks and an effective returner on kickoffs.

Cannon is currently 13 th in the NFL with 302 kickoff return yards. His average of 21.57 yards on 14 returns is also 13 th in the league. His long return of 68 yards is fifth best on the season. Only four kickoffs have been returned for TDs this season.

HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

for games of November 11-15, 2021

DEFENSE

– #53 DARIUS LEONARD , LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 23-17 win over Jacksonville, Leonard had six total tackles, four solos while playing 63 defensive snaps (95%) and three special teams’ snaps (9%).

OFFENSE

– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OL, Carolina (3rd season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T ) – Started at right guard for Panthers in 34-10 win over Arizona. The Panthers rushed for 168 yards and passed for 175 and gave up no sacks. Scott played all 75 offensive plays (100%) and two plays on special teams (8%).

HBCU NFL Photo 2: Carolina guard Trent Scott (#78, Grambling State watches as fellow lineman Taylor Moton spikes the ball Sunday after a Panthers’ touchdown.

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #49 TRENTON CANNON , RB/KR, San Francisco (4th season, VIRGINIA STATE ) – In 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Cannon had one kickoff return for 19 yards and had a solo tackle and an assisted tackle on special teams. The final participation numbers were not available at press time.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

OFFENSE

– #80 CHESTER ROGERS , WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 23-21 win over New Orleans had one reception (in one target) for 9 yards. He also had a 9-yard punt return. Rogers was in on 21 plays on offense (35%) and six plays on special teams (21%).

– #75 BRANDON PARKER , OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T ) – In 41-14 loss to Kansas City, Parker started at right tackle for an offense that rushed for 50 yards and passed for 261 yards and two scores. Raiders’ QB Derek Carr was sacked twice. Parker was in on all 54 offensive plays (100%) and two special teams’ plays (7%).

– #72 TERRON ARMSTEAD , OT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – Was inactive in 23-21 loss to Tennessee.

– #71 TYTUS HOWARD , OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE ) – Texans were off this week.

DEFENSE

– #97 JAVON HARGRAVE , DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 30-13 win over Denver, Hargrave had two total tackles, one solo. He played on 50 defensive snaps (86%) and did not play on special teams.

– #90 GROVER STEWART , DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE ) – In Colts’ 23-17 win over Jacksonville, Stewart had an assisted tackle while getting in on 36 defensive plays (55%) and 10 on special teams (31%).

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #18 KHADAREL HODGE , WR, Detroit (5th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M – In 16-16 tie with Pittsburgh, Hodge got in on four offensive plays (6%) without a stat and 17 special teams’ plays (50%).

– #27 BOBBY PRICE , FS, Detroit (1st season, NORFOLK STATE ) – In 16-16 tie with Pittsburgh, Price got in on 24 special teams’ plays (71%) without a stat.

#33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 34-10 loss to Carolina, Hamilton had one solo tackle on special teams while logging 17 plays on special teams (68%).

– #66 JOSH MILES , OT, Arizona (3rd season, MORGAN STATE ) – In Arizona’s 34-10 loss to Carolina, Miles got in on six plays on offense (11%) and two on special teams (8%).

– #7 JAMIE GILLAN , P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – In Browns’ 45-7 loss to New England, Gillan punted four times for 189 yards (47.3-yard average and net) with two downed inside the 20. Gillan was in on five special teams’ plays (22%).

– #41 ANTHONY LEVINE SR. , DB, Baltimore (10th season, TENNESSEE STATE ) – In Ravens’ 22-10 loss to Miami, Levine had one special teams’ tackle while playing on 29 special teams’ snaps (91%).

– #36 – DANNY JOHNSON , DB, Washington (4th season, SOUTHERN ) – In 29-19 win over Tampa Bay, Johnson got in on 15 plays on defense (31%) and 14 plays on special teams (56%) without a stat.

