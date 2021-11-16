ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lucid Air Wins MotorTrend’s Car Of The Year

By Henry Cesari
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The votes are tallied, the results are in. MotorTrend has crowned its 2022 Car of the Year award. The winner is the 2022 Lucid Air EV. The MotorTrend judges chose the electric sedan because of Lucid’s significant advances in EV motors and batteries. You can order a 2022 Lucid...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lucid Air Pros and Cons Review: Plenty to Love

To earn an invite to MotorTrend's Car of the Year competition, a vehicle must be "all-new" or "substantially upgraded." The 2022 Lucid Air nails those qualifications better than any contestant since the Tesla Model S, our 2013 COTY winner. It, too, is an all-new car from an all-new, largely unknown company seeking to "substantially upgrade" the concept of a high-performance luxury sedan. It also seeks to shatter paradigms of vehicle packaging and the human-machine interface while setting new benchmarks in efficiency. And much like our very first Tesla, the Lucid Air we evaluated was a pre-production prototype with teething problems.
CARS
Autoblog

Lucid Air, VW ID.4 AWD and Polestar 2 Single Motor driven | Autoblog Podcast #704

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Autoblog Green, John Beltz Snyder. Greg's been driving the Volkswagen ID.4 AWD and the Lucid Air, while John has been in the Mini Cooper Hardtop and Polestar 2 Single Motor. They discuss the big Rivian news of the week, its stellar IPO. They take a question from the mailbag about whether to sell a Tesla Model 3, and they help a listener decide whether to buy a Ford Maverick or some other pickup.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lucid Air Chassis Tech Deep Dive: If Lotus Made an Electric S-Class

As a Lotus alum, Lucid Motors CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson wanted his Lucid Air electric luxury sedan to at least invoke the feeling of nimbleness and linearity of responses to control inputs without latency or phase lags that the iconic Lotus cars are known for. Of course, the EV's ambitious 500-mile range target posed numerous problems for this, starting with battery weight. Fat, sticky, range-killing tires were off the table, as were aggressive aerodynamic downforce aids. Another competing goal was Mercedes S-Class ride quality and interior sound levels. So the practical target was to make the car as playful and fun to drive as possible given its necessarily higher weight and lower ultimate grip levels.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Car#Car Of The Year#Lucid Air#Motortrend#Car Buyers#Ev#Air Pure#Air Touring#Air Grand Touring#Mercedes
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Appears At An Auto Show And Attracts Tons Of Attention

One of the first Lucid Air Dream Edition cars was recently seen at an auto show and attracted a lot of attention among the car enthusiasts. As we can see, despite many interesting, old, quick or special vehicles, people were very interested and intrigued by the futuristic-looking, all-electric luxury flagship.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How the Lucid Air’s Aerodynamic Tricks Gain It Access to the .200 Club

Years ago when Lucid Motors' CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson was hired by the nascent Tesla Motors as VP of vehicle engineering, he longed to leverage the myriad packaging advantages of an electric drivetrain and rethink the Model S' overall shape and silhouette. But Musk proved unwilling to alter a millimeter of Franz von Holzhausen's attractive yet conventional Model S design. With the Lucid Air electric luxury sedan, our 2022 Car of the Year, Rawlinson finally has the opportunity to realize his dream of placing a full-size Mercedes-Benz S-Class limo's interior package in roughly the size envelope of the midsize E-Class, while improving on luggage capacity by providing both a clamshell trunk that can swallow golf bags and a roomy frunk. The job of making a car that lacks the traditional long hood and luxuriant dash-to-axle dimension look ritzy fell to Derek Jenkins, recently of Mazda (MX-5) and VW/Audi (A2 and Microbus concepts). Jenkins' only constraint was that no design element conflicted with the aerodynamics required to achieve Rawlinson's 500-mile range goal.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lucid Air: Take a Deep Dive Into the Stunning EV’s Powertrain Tech

Everybody is enthralled with the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition P's big number of 1,111 horsepower. But there are smaller numbers that point the way forward toward mass electrification: 3.9 horsepower per pound and 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour. The first represents the Dream P's drive unit (motor, reduction gear, and integrated power inverter), which produces 670 peak hp and weighs 163 pounds, for roughly triple the power density Tesla achieves. The latter represents the range the Lucid Air Dream Edition R gets from its 113-kWh battery pack. These mass-reduction and efficiency measures are just the tip of Lucid's (slower-melting) efficiency iceberg. Imagine how small and light a 200-hp version of this motor would be, and how many fewer kilowatt-hours of battery you'd need for a smaller, lighter, 300-mile family car that achieves 5 or 6 miles/kWh? That's where this tech is headed.
CARS
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Charges At Only 20 kW At 80% SOC?

A photo of a Lucid Air that is charging at an Electrify America station would be nothing special, if not for this little detail. If we look carefully at the dashboard, we can see the info about 20 kW charging power at 80% state-of-charge (SOC). Well, that is a surprising...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV Wins Urban Green Car Of The Year Award

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV has been named the Urban Green Car of the Year by the experts at Green Car Journal, certifying the car as one of the best eco-friendly vehicles for city dwellers. The Chevy Bolt EUV was up against stiff competition for the 2022 Urban Green Car...
CARS
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Owner First Drive Compilation Is All About The Praise

The launch of the Lucid Air is arguably more exciting than most other EV launches simply because the vehicle promised a lot, and it also looks like the company delivered in ever single area where it said it would. The Air is shaping up to be a great luxury electric sedan and its first actual private owners really seem to agree.
ELECTRONICS
ptonline.com

On Fuel Cells, Battery Enclosures, and Lucid Air

You’ve undoubtedly heard of the “skateboard” architecture that is the underpinning for electric vehicles, where the battery, motor and chassis are integrated into a slab with wheels upon which the cabin and associated components are attached. Gaussin, a French engineering company, announced earlier this year that it had developed a...
CARS
investing.com

Lucid Surges on Strong Bookings for Air Sedan

Investing.com – Lucid stock (NASDAQ: LCID ) surged 6% Tuesday a day after the company said reservations for its Air sedan have crossed 17,000, a 31% jump since closing the September quarter with 13,000 bookings. At 13,000 bookings, the order book is seen greater than $1.3 billion, according to a...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

North American Car Of The Year Finalists Announced: Lucid Air Makes The List

Lucid's Air faces stiff competition in its category but could be the first EV to bring home North American Car of the Year. The finalists have been announced for the 2022 edition of NACTOY at the Los Angeles Auto Show with battery-electric vehicles present in each category's final three for the first time in the awards' 28-year history.
CARS
insideevs.com

BEVs Might Win North American Car, Truck, Utility Vehicle Of The Year

Nine finalists of the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) awards were announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Among them EVs... more than ever - one in each of the three categories, with a significant chance to win. In the car category, we...
CARS
Motor1.com

Driven! Tesla Model S Plaid, Lucid Air, Rivian, Mustang Mach-E: RAC #45

It's podcast time, and folks, the electric episode you've been asking for is finally here. We aren't just talking about EV stats, either. Individually, relatively few people have driven the Tesla Model S Plaid, the Rivian R1T, the Lucid Air, the GMC Hummer, or the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Combined, there are just a handful of people in the entire world that have driven them all.
CARS
CNET

Every electric car and its range for 2021

One huge factor when buying an electric? How far it will go on a charge, otherwise known as its estimated range rating. It's a critical thing to think about when shopping for an EV. You want to make sure not just any EV, but specific EV, fits your lifestyle. And if you're looking for that information, welcome to the right place.
CARS
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Convinces Journalist EV Adoption Is Coming Quickly

Richard Truett, a journalist covering technology for Automotive News, was lucky to drive three new or upcoming EVs over the past few weeks. However, it was after his first drive of the Lucid Air that he wrote an article admitting that EV adoption is going to happen much quicker than "skeptics and analysts" are predicting.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Production Cars Spotted At The Lucid Plant In Arizona

Over the last couple of days, more and more Lucid Air production cars were seen at the Lucid manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, which began series production in September. In the latest flyover video - on November 12, 2021 - Bear's Workshop notes 22 Lucid Air cars plus one...
ARIZONA STATE
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

46K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy