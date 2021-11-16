Lucid Air Wins MotorTrend’s Car Of The Year

Years ago when Lucid Motors' CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson was hired by the nascent Tesla Motors as VP of vehicle engineering, he longed to leverage the myriad packaging advantages of an electric drivetrain and rethink the Model S' overall shape and silhouette. But Musk proved unwilling to alter a millimeter of Franz von Holzhausen's attractive yet conventional Model S design. With the Lucid Air electric luxury sedan, our 2022 Car of the Year, Rawlinson finally has the opportunity to realize his dream of placing a full-size Mercedes-Benz S-Class limo's interior package in roughly the size envelope of the midsize E-Class, while improving on luggage capacity by providing both a clamshell trunk that can swallow golf bags and a roomy frunk. The job of making a car that lacks the traditional long hood and luxuriant dash-to-axle dimension look ritzy fell to Derek Jenkins, recently of Mazda (MX-5) and VW/Audi (A2 and Microbus concepts). Jenkins' only constraint was that no design element conflicted with the aerodynamics required to achieve Rawlinson's 500-mile range goal.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO