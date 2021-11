For a few years, now, the Anaheim High School mascot, the Colonist, has been the subject of a small group of protestors who claim the settlers of Anaheim abused the indigenous population and stole the land in 1867. Nothing could be further from the truth, but sometimes the truth is not listened to either because it is not known or, as with this time, it is inconvenient.

