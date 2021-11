The Washington Wizards beat the Orlando Magic 104-92 on the road on Saturday night. Here are five observations from what went down... You could argue that Saturday night's game against the Orlando Magic, one of the NBA's worst teams, was a unique test for the Wizards as they continue to ride a hot start for the 2021-22 season. It was the first time this year they have played a truly terrible opponent and in the past, these are the exact types of games that would lead to letdowns. The Wizards have far too often played up to and down to their opponents, which can be a trademark of mediocre and bad teams.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO