In what is sure to be one of the must-watch games of Week 10, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Green Bay Packers in a pivotal NFC showdown. There are plenty of storylines heading into this duel between the Seahawks and Packers. For one, quarterback Russell Wilson will make his return to action as he was activated off of injured reserve on Friday. He has been sidelined due to a fractured finger injury in his right hand that he suffered during Seattle’s Week 5 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Although he was initially provided with a 6-8 week timeline for when he would be available to return from his injury, he has now made for quite a sudden return from injured reserve.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO