The New York Islanders are in Florida with their last chance to salvage points from this three-game swing that closes out the epic season-opening 13 games on the road. It sounded like the Islanders might lean toward the same lineup — Sebastian Aho in for Noah Dobson, Kieffer Bellows in — but that depended in part on how Casey Cizikas was feeling after sitting out a practice, a morning skate, and last night’s game in Tampa. Ilya Sorokin will presumably start after Semyon Varlamov played last night.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO