Despite his heavy isolation play and turnovers, the Celtics desperately need Dennis Schroder’s for their offense to be productive and here’s why... To help the Celtics win 98-92 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Schroder put up six points in the final 76 seconds, making his total for the night 14 PTS on 5-11 shooting. As a result, the Celtics regain a .500 record (7-7) and won three of their last four games. In the following clip, The Garden Report crew discusses more on why Celtics need Dennis Schroder.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO