In recent weeks, Alabama overtook Cincinnati for the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25. Many fans had several reactions to a one-loss team taking the spot of an undefeated one. In week 12, things didn’t get much clearer for the 62 AP voters, who haven’t separated the two squads by much in votes. Yesterday, Alabama and Cincinnati both won, but by way different margins. The debate among these two teams paves the way for OSU and Georgia being the only consensus teams in the top four.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO