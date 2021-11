Two Duke basketball players are facing charges related to driving while impaired. One of them is longtime coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson. Michael Savarino, Coach K’s grandson, was arrested for DWI early Sunday morning after he was pulled over by the N.C. Highway Patrol outside Hillsborough. According to court records obtained by Steve Wiseman of the Raleigh News & Observer, police say the 20-year-old was stopped for a sign violation. Officers suspected he was impaired, and he was taken into custody after a breathalyzer showed his blood alcohol content was 0.08. Savarino was charged with DWI, driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and the stop sign violation.

