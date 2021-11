New legislation would force policy experts who testify before Congress to disclose any foreign government funding for nonprofits employing them, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Existing rules provide a measure of disclosure, but Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) says loopholes have allowed congressional witnesses to routinely sidestep the requirements, potentially obscuring foreign funding behind expert testimony used to shape U.S. law. The law could affect numerous experts from think tanks.

