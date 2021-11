The Chi-Hi girls swimming team’s 400-yard freestyle relay team had been in a chase all season. Last Saturday afternoon the Cardinals won. The team of juniors Hailey Golden, Megan Edland, Ella Spitz and Peyton Watson finished in third place at Division 1 sectionals in Wisconsin Rapids with a time of three minutes, 44.14 seconds to secure the final state qualifying spot for this Saturday’s Division 1 state championships at Waukesha South Natatorium. The relay as well as Watson swimming individually in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly will be in action on Saturday to close out the season for the Cards.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 10 DAYS AGO