The initial set of the College Football Playoff committee's rankings produces some surprises every season, but those unexpected placements decrease from there on out as it becomes clear where the panel stands collectively on certain teams. After this past weekend's results, it is clear that Michigan State will drop from its No. 3 spot. But other than that, poor performances across the board make it a bit harder than usual to project how the committee will respond. CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli explained his expectations for Tuesday's new rankings during the Cover 3 Podcast on Saturday and said issues at the top with Alabama, Cincinnati, Oregon and Ohio State complicate things.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO