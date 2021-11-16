ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BIF reaches the finish line

By MATTHEW CHOI
POLITICO
 6 days ago

Kansas Reflector

U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

BBB teed up for House vote

U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

DOI hosts big oil sale to the admin's chagrin

ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Biden snubs allies on press conferences

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice, Zi-Ann Lum and Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. President JOE BIDEN declined to hold a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Some Americans wanting out of Afghanistan not reached by State, 4 groups say

With help from Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. MIKE EDWARDS, founder of the volunteer rescue group Project Exodus, told NatSec Daily that at least nine American citizens still in Afghanistan who’ve contacted the U.S. government seeking rescue haven’t heard back yet. SCOTT MANN, leader of Task Force Pineapple, said they have “at least five American citizens” on their manifest who haven’t been contacted by the U.S. government for evacuation.
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump-backed Senate hopeful in trouble

SIREN IN PA SENATE RACE — SEAN PARNELL, the DONALD TRUMP-backed Pennsylvania Senate candidate, “lost his battle for shared custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of physical and verbal abuse, a ruling likely to deal a devastating setback to his campaign,” the Philly Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari reports. “A judge in Butler County has awarded Parnell’s wife, LAURIE SNELL, primary physical custody and sole legal custody of their three children, according to a portion of a ruling made public Monday. A docket entry for the ruling said the judge found Snell to be ‘the more credible witness.’ … His allies had hoped a favorable ruling in the custody case would help discredit the abuse accusations that he had firmly denied under oath.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The case for why Biden is screwed

THE LATEST IN WISCONSIN — “A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured authorities say,” by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck. JUST POSTED — Jonathan Chait’s latest — “Joe Biden vs. the Democrats” — poses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic plan to impose a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas wells has cleared a key hurdle, but it faces strong opposition from the oil and gas industry and criticism by centrist Sen. Joe Manchin. The proposed fee on methane — a powerful pollutant that contributes to global warming — was included in a […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: White House braces for a bad CBO score

WHITE HOUSE VS. CBO — Biden world is bracing for the Build Back Better package (BBB) to receive a bad score from the Congressional Budget Office this week, especially when it comes to CBO’s estimate of how much money can be raised from the Dem plan to beef up IRS enforcement, a crucial pay-for in the reconciliation bill.
POTUS
POLITICO

Over to you, Chuck

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. SCHUMER VERSUS EVERYONE: Now that the House has passed the Biden administration’s $1.7 trillion social spending bill, the nation’s attention shifts to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pledged to send the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk by Christmas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: House passes BBB. Now comes the hard part.

BULLETIN — A Wisconsin jury found KYLE RITTENHOUSE not guilty on all counts stemming from the 2020 incident in Kenosha, where the then-17-year-old shot three men, killing two of them. Live updates from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. BBB PASSES HOUSE — Just after 10 a.m. — after being delayed for hours...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Josh Hawley is releasing his hold on a top foreign policy nomination: the NATO ambassador. The Senate confirmed her later Thursday.

Hawley said the pick, Julianne Smith, committed to pushing for more defense spending. Here's what's happening: Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has dropped his blockade of Julianne Smith, President Joe Biden’s pick to represent the U.S. at NATO. It comes after he sought assurances that she would press European allies to boost their goal of spending two percent of their gross domestic product on their defense by 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Biden’s Fed: To Brainard, or not to Brainard

GOOD NIGHT, SWEET POWELL? Sometime early next week, President Joe Biden will (probably) end weeks of speculation and delays and announce whether he will renominate Republican former private equity executive and Donald Trump pick Jerome Powell to serve another term as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, arguably the most important economic job on the planet, and which is now conducting some of the most delicate policy in its 108-year history.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

