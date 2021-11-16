ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Canvas Painting Class - Mandala

manchestermo.gov
 6 days ago

Join us for a night of painting...

manchestermo.gov

Seaside Signal

Winter painting class at Seaside LIbrary

The Friends of the Seaside Public Library hosts a winter painting class with Dawning McGinnis of Dawning’s Art on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Seaside Public Library’s Community Room. Participants will recreate an original winter-themed painting of McGinnis’s over the course of the two-hour event. Participation is...
SEASIDE, OR
thedunlap-tribune.com

Local artist goes beyond the canvas

A self-taught artist who resides in Dunlap, Gina Biersteker uses her talent and creativity for a number of different projects. One of her specialties is turning paintings into puzzles. “You could call my style abstract,” said Biersteker, who paints and works on her projects at Stone, Mulch, and More off...
DUNLAP, TN
Frederick News-Post

Happy Little Trees: The Bob Ross Painting Class

Frederick Community College- Visual and Performing Arts Center, Room F118. Bob Ross is the soft-spoken guy who paints happy clouds, mountains and trees in about 26 television minutes, using big house painting-type brushes and cooing soothing “you can do it”s to the audience. His "Joy of Painting" program is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.
FREDERICK, MD
geauganews.com

Vintage Vinyl Mandala Dot Painting

Come enjoy a fun, easy and relaxing art. All supplies included. No experience necessary. Ages 7-70+ all can do this fun art. BYOB. You will be painting a stenciled design on a vintage vinyl record. Colors are your choice.
DESIGN
skiddle.com

Paint Poppies

Spend this cosy Autumn evening painting the night away - no previous experience needed!. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. PopUp Painting invites you to sip and paint in Birmingham. Unleash your creativity – glass in one hand, paint...
VISUAL ART
mendocinoartcenter.org

PAINTING INTO ABSTRACTION

Become a MAC member and receive 10% off all class registrations!. Member Discount: After clicking “REGISTER ONLINE” above, members must “Sign in” (if you already have a logon) or “Register" (if new to this site) at the top right of the registration screen before continuing. Then, on the following screen you must check "Register for site" at the bottom and enter your password.
MENDOCINO, CA
columbusnavigator.com

Acclaimed American Samoan Artists To Lead Paint And Sip Class At Sanctuary On Neil

The Sanctuary on Neil will host two artists from American Samoa for a unique paint and wine class. The Sanctuary on Neil is a gorgeous former church that now houses Danceville, USA, as well as an event space. Next week, Danceville, U.S.A. will host two “paint and wine” classes taught by Su’a Uilisone Fitiao and Regina Meredith Fitiao.
COLUMBUS, OH
Renna Media

Linden Recreation Upcoming Kids Paint Classes

Upcoming Kids Paint classes will be held on November 18 and December 9. Pre-registration is required by calling 908-474-8600 or online at linden-nj.org and click on Community Pass. First time registrants, are required to call during business hours to have an account set up. For more information on recreation programs,...
LINDEN, NJ
skiddle.com

Paint Birmingham

Spend the afternoon sipping wine and painting the best city in the world!. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. PopUp Painting invites you to sip and paint in Birmingham. Unleash your creativity – glass in one hand, paint brush in the other. No experience needed!
VISUAL ART
abc27 News

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
mypaperonline.com

Caldwell Artist Loving “Brush to Canvas” Life

Caldwell resident, Greg Polone, has done quite a few interesting things in his life, including working as an actor and caterer and chef. However, nothing tops his current passion. “I wish I had been painting for 40 years,” Polone says, “but it’s never too late to start.”. Polone, who grew...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Peninsula Daily News

15 Best Places to Order Canvas Prints [main]

Canvas printing is the way to go if you want to create art that will last a lifetime. Here are the 15 best places to order canvas prints right now. While framing a picture is a nice way to display your favorite artwork or captured memories, the reality is that picture frames can start to look a little cluttered.
DESIGN
connect-bridgeport.com

Holiday Paint Classes Scheduled through Bridgeport Parks and Recreation

Are you excited to decorate for the holiday season? What about displaying your very own artwork? Bridgeport Parks and Recreation is offering two opportunities to do just. Under the direction of Marsha Greathouse, paint classes will be held at the Benedum Civic Center in coming weeks. On Thurs., Nov. 18...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
upbeacon.com

Our Campus, Our Canvas showcases QTBIPOC student artwork

The event featured eight different student artists, who set up tables with their work at the Pilot House Plaza. The event featured eight different student artists, who set up tables with their work at the Pilot House Plaza for the event last Thursday. “We at GSP really wanted to reach...
PORTLAND, OR
Down East

Mandala Beach Stone Painting Kit

A Mandala Beach Stone Painting Kit is perfect for those who enjoy being creative and enjoy a unique and fun peaceful pastime. This kit contains everything you’ll need to create gorgeous hand-made pieces of art. Kit Includes:. 4 Smooth, Round Beach Stones. 3 Mini Pots of Acrylic Paint – Blue...
LIFESTYLE
traveliowa.com

BIT BREWERY - Cork N Canvas Iowa

Join us Sunday 2:00 pm , Get your tickets today! Cork N Canvas Iowa, painting at the BIT Brewery, in Central City. Paint, Drink, Repeat! Space is limited purchase tickets online, https://cork-n-canvas-iowa.ticketleap.com/ Many people find our classes therapeutic and convenient way to tap back into their creative side. By the end of the night, you will be amazed at the artwork you have created on a 16x20 canvas! Food and Drink are additional, please no outside food or drink. Class is at 2:00pm on Sunday. (don't be late) Classes are limited in size, please make sure to buy your ticket to make sure you have a spot. Please note: Events are 18 and over only, events are for adults and will contain adult language and content.
VISUAL ART

