Lawmakers fighting ‘Big Tech’ flock to Oracle’s townhouse

SIREN IN PA SENATE RACE — SEAN PARNELL, the DONALD TRUMP-backed Pennsylvania Senate candidate, “lost his battle for shared custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of physical and verbal abuse, a ruling likely to deal a devastating setback to his campaign,” the Philly Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari reports. “A judge in Butler County has awarded Parnell’s wife, LAURIE SNELL, primary physical custody and sole legal custody of their three children, according to a portion of a ruling made public Monday. A docket entry for the ruling said the judge found Snell to be ‘the more credible witness.’ … His allies had hoped a favorable ruling in the custody case would help discredit the abuse accusations that he had firmly denied under oath.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 HOURS AGO