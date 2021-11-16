ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers fighting ‘Big Tech’ flock to Oracle’s townhouse

By BENJAMIN DIN
POLITICO
 6 days ago

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump-backed Senate hopeful in trouble

SIREN IN PA SENATE RACE — SEAN PARNELL, the DONALD TRUMP-backed Pennsylvania Senate candidate, “lost his battle for shared custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of physical and verbal abuse, a ruling likely to deal a devastating setback to his campaign,” the Philly Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari reports. “A judge in Butler County has awarded Parnell’s wife, LAURIE SNELL, primary physical custody and sole legal custody of their three children, according to a portion of a ruling made public Monday. A docket entry for the ruling said the judge found Snell to be ‘the more credible witness.’ … His allies had hoped a favorable ruling in the custody case would help discredit the abuse accusations that he had firmly denied under oath.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Can Dems' aggressive industrial policy pass the Senate?

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We'll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. — The reconciliation bill passed by the House on Friday contains the biggest industrial policy push since the New Deal, but now leading Democrats must fight to preserve it in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Retirements and redistricting spawn congressional shakeup

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. — The latest House retirements and new congressional maps sparked a game of musical chairs in congressional races in key states. — Ohio is the latest state to finalize...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

What tech’s watching as Build Back Better heads to Senate

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We'll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
INTERNET
POLITICO

Trump’s 2024 map

NEVER TOO EARLY — Because we’re POLITICO, Marc Caputo has a story up this morning on DONALD TRUMP’s potential 2024 map. Granted, it’s not terribly surprising, centering on the five states that JOE BIDEN flipped in 2020. But the level of engagement within Trumpworld this far out — that we didn’t necessarily expect.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The biggest threat to lawmakers’ Big Tech antitrust agenda: Time

T.G.I.F. Technology 202 subscribers! Below: State leaders launch an investigation into Facebook — I mean, Meta — and Tesla faces a sexual harassment lawsuit. First up:. The biggest threat to lawmakers’ Big Tech antitrust agenda: Time. With Democrats controlling Washington, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has a unique chance this...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Senate progressives mount last-ditch bid to block Powell

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

FCC to vote on allowing texts to suicide hotline

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: 3 headlines, 1 Congress

TOP-ED — Here’s a LARRY SUMMERS op-ed for WaPo that the White House will be celebrating today: “IRS reform will generate a lot more revenue than the CBO thinks”. GOSAR TURNS SPOTLIGHT ON HOUSE GOP — There are three headlines that describe most big events in the 117th Congress so far:
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Nominations and markups and hearings, oh my!

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Rupert Murdoch slams Big Tech’s censorship of conservatives

Rupert Murdoch criticized Big Tech’s censorship of diverse views on Wednesday. In remarks to shareholders of News Corp., which owns the New York Post among other publishers, Murdoch attacked Facebook and Google for censoring conservatives. “For many years, our company has been leading the global debate about Big Digital. What...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Birmingham Star

How big tech is changing who's in charge of our rights and freedoms

Since the end of the 20th century, daily life for most of us has increasingly moved into the digital sphere. This has led to the rise of the so-called "onlife" dimension, which represents the intimate intertwining of our online and offline lives. One day we may see the creation of the so-called metaverse, a perpetual online environment providing new digital spaces where people can interact, work and play as avatars.
YOUTUBE
POLITICO

Brownstein will lobby for Pakistan

FIRST IN PI — BROWNSTEIN WILL LOBBY FOR PAKISTAN: The Pakistani government has brought on a team of lobbyists from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, including former Sen. Mark Begich, to represent its interests in Washington amid the ongoing humanitarian fallout of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a copy of the contract obtained by PI.
CONGRESS & COURTS
capitolweekly.net

Big Tech’s assault on workers and democracy must be stopped

Our nation finds itself at a major crossroads. The anti-democratic forces that have sought to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election continue their movement to attack free and fair elections, aided and abetted by companies like Google and Facebook. Meanwhile, Big Tech monopolies like Amazon abuse their employees and customers alike,...
BUSINESS
TIME

Momentum Is Building for Antitrust Reform. Here's What That Means for Big Tech

Worry about the concentration of wealth and power achieved by monopolistic—or potentially monopolistic—entities have always been wrapped up in each respective era’s technological innovations. It is not surprising then that the focal point of today’s debate around antitrust reform is the size and scope of internet giants like Google, Facebook ( Meta Platforms, Inc. ), Amazon and Apple—the pioneers laying the digital “railroad tracks” that have upended communication and commerce and, not coincidentally, allowed these companies to grow very, very powerful.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Big Tech tries to soften the blow of Europe’s looming crackdown

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Alexandra Geese, a German representative of the European Union Parliament, finds herself in high demand these days. Geese, a top negotiator in ongoing talks...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘Create a game changer for the world’: Facebook whistleblower tells Europe’s lawmakers to rein in Big Tech

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. One month after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen rocked the tech industry with her scathing revelations about the company to the U.S. Congress, she told the European Parliament on Monday that the European Union’s 27 countries had a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to create new rules.”
INTERNET

