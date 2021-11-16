Teen found safe after masked men kidnap him in Rochester
NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy abducted from a Rochester street has been found and was back home with his family Tuesday, police said. An...www.fox5ny.com
NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy abducted from a Rochester street has been found and was back home with his family Tuesday, police said. An...www.fox5ny.com
Would be nice to have a little follow up😎its not everyday that a kid is kidnapped by masked men. Are they (masked men)wanted?? Was it all a lie?? Are we in danger of masked men kidnappings?.. at randomn? Was THIS randomn?? Is this gang related?? But y'all want the public's help?!? Well....HELP THE PUBLIC!! Y'all know people are wondering...ESPECIALLY people w/son's, kids this age....in this particular area...😎 REALLY!!! Be consistent...keep that SAME ENERGY afterwards so parents aren't out here wondering if THEIR teen is NEXT!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Comments / 2