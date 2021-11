NEW YORK – In response to the ongoing housing crisis created by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of 18 attorneys general in submitting a comment letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the expansion of rules to protect vulnerable tenants from eviction. The current interim rule requires that landlords of public and project-based Section 8 housing provide a 30-day notice before bringing eviction proceedings against tenants who owe rent. Under the rule, those tenants have the chance to receive money through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) — federal funds that were given to states to help tenants who fell behind in rent due to the pandemic and expands the notice requirements to all future federal emergencies.

