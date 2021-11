Ricard caught three of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Vikings. Ricard was a major factor Sunday as he recorded a 22-yard reception that tied for the longest Raven catch of the day and he capped off that same drive with a touchdown reception. He played over 60 percent of the offensive snaps for the fifth time this season but this was the first time he has seen more than three targets. Ricard projects to maintain a role in the Ravens' offense but it's unlikely that he will post fantasy-relevant production on a week-to-week basis.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO