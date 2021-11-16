ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson Reunite at ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Premiere

By Maria Hartfield
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
A star-studded cast comes together in a reprise of the classic Ghostbusters film. 37 years after the first movie, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson reunite in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Murray, 71, returns as Dr. Peter Venkman, Aykroyd, 69 as Dr. Raymond Stantz, and Hudson, 75, as Dr. Winston Zeddmore. The trio rocked the red carpet at the New York City premiere, held Monday evening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

The original film released in 1984, was the second-highest-grossing movie of the year. The plot followed four scientists launched a ghost removal service in New York City amidst a mess of paranormal activity. Following the success of the original, Ghostbusters II was released in 1989 in addition to an animated TV show, a number of video games, and a 2016 reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson all appeared in the 2016 reboot albeit not playing their original characters.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Cast Opens Up on Jimmy Fallon

During a late-night appearance on Jimmy Fallon, Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson get deep on their experience making the original films together.

“Jason Reitman wrote a great script, so full of heart, going right back to the first two movies and its DNA… We just read it and thought, ‘This is the right time,’” said Aykroyd.

“Jason is the son of the original [‘Ghostbusters’] director Ivan Reitman,” Murray explained. “He had his own take because he grew up as a child of the Ghostbusters in a way. He had something he thought would work as a good story and we all agreed that he got it.”

When asked if they remembered how the Afterlife director behaved as a child on the original set, Murray joked saying “He was a pain in the ass.”

Watch the late-night appearances below.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Follows The Original Films

Ghostbusters: Afterlife picks up a few decades after the first two Ghostbusters films. In addition to Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson, both Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts return in a reprisal of roles from the original film. Newcomers to the Ghostbusters cast include Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Paul Rudd.

Single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard) move into a large home they inherited from the single mother’s late father. Soon, they discover their family’s connection to the Ghostbusters and unearth what was left behind.

With the original Ghostbusters off-duty, it’s up to the next generation to bring peace to the town.

Variety film critic, Peter Debruge praised the film calling it “a fresh jolt of energy [that] offers fan service alongside a new entry point for younger audiences.”

The highly anticipated sequel opens only in theaters on November 19.

