NBA Twitter reacts to Lonzo Ball's monster game against the Lakers

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Lonzo Ball returned to Los Angeles to play his former team and delivered his best performance of the season so far for the Bulls, cooking the Lakers with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.

The Bulls took control in the first half and extended their lead in the third quarter, as the trio of Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 91 of the Bulls’ 121 points. It was a DeRozan triple that gave the Bulls a 14-11 lead with 6:39 to play in the first quarter, and they never surrendered that lead for the rest of the game.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Lonzo Ball’s monster game against the Lakers:

chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
chatsports.com

Chuck Checks In: Lonzo Ball's Big Shooting Night Helps Bulls Take Down Mavericks

Lonzo Ball hit seven 3-pointers as the Bulls took down Dallas at the UC. Bulls 117, Dallas 107 (Bulls: 8-3, 5-2 at home) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (23 pts), Dallas- Porzingis (22 pts) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10) Dallas: Porzingis (12) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (6) Dallas- Doncic (10) CCI...
chatsports.com

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Rips Cavaliers Fans: 'Cleveland Wouldn't Be S--t Without LeBron'

Kyle Kuzma appears determined to join Joakim Noah on the short list of Cleveland's most hated athletes. The Washington Wizards forward had a back-and-forth with fans during Wednesday night's win over the Cavaliers, saying Cleveland "wouldn't be s--t" without LeBron James. "They had a sign that said, 'LeBron won Kuzma...
