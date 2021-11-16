NBA Twitter reacts to Lonzo Ball's monster game against the Lakers

Lonzo Ball returned to Los Angeles to play his former team and delivered his best performance of the season so far for the Bulls, cooking the Lakers with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.

The Bulls took control in the first half and extended their lead in the third quarter, as the trio of Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 91 of the Bulls’ 121 points. It was a DeRozan triple that gave the Bulls a 14-11 lead with 6:39 to play in the first quarter, and they never surrendered that lead for the rest of the game.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Lonzo Ball’s monster game against the Lakers: