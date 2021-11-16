ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Macleod's Stone

Atlas Obscura
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClach Mhic Leoid, as this standing stone is known in Gaelic, is one of many such stones in Scotland. Just in the Outer Hebrides archipelago, visitors can find what is likely the country’s tallest stone, alongside one of the most famous groups of...

www.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 5

Related
Atlas Obscura

Barra Bunting

Barra and Vatersay are the southernmost inhabited islands in the Scottish archipelago of the Outer Hebrides. Barra having one of the three passenger airports on the archipelago, it’s one of the region’s most popular destinations despite its small size and population. For Vatersay (known in Gaelic as Bhatarsaigh), without an airport and connected only to Barra (Bharraigh in Gaelic) by a causeway, visitor numbers are somewhat smaller.
LIFESTYLE
Atlas Obscura

West Berneray Beach

When picturing the landscape of Scotland, most people probably think of the rolling green hills of the Highlands, perhaps a peat bog or a rocky seaside cliff. But as a place with thousands of miles of coastline, Scotland also has plenty of beaches, many of which have drawn comparison to those in tropical destinations thanks to their fine, white sand and clear blue or turquoise waters. Nowhere is this clearer than on the island of Berneray in the Outer Hebrides. The two main beaches on the island are the East and West Beach, with a picture of the latter once mistakenly featured on one of Thailand’s tourism board websites.
WORLD
Atlas Obscura

Kallin Shell Midden

The island of Grimsay, in Scotland’s archipelago of the Outer Hebrides, is home to the community of Kallin (Ceallan in Gaelic). Kallin is one of the bases of Namara, a seafood company whose main business is based off the nearby island of North Uist. For the Kallin shop, scallops are among their best sellers, which is abundantly clear in the midden that surrounds their store.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stones#Standing Stone#Beaches#Uk#Scottish#Neolithic
Telegraph

‘I heard a crack beneath my feet then watched as part of my house fell into the sea’

Just before I turned 60, I bought a beautiful chalet – a white, three-bedroom bungalow on the Norfolk coast that’s really secluded, in a bit of a dip in the dunes. I had served 22 years in the Grenadier Guards, so had a nice army pension, plus there was money left over from the sale of my flat in east London. I was going to be quite comfortable for the rest of my days.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
BBC

Row over dredging of world stone-skimming isle's harbour

A row has broken out over the maintenance of a harbour at the home of the World Stone Skimming Championships. Over the years, Easdale's harbour has been blocked by slate being washed in during storms. Islanders accuse their local authority, Argyll and Bute Council, of planning to downgrade dredging work...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Atlas Obscura

Falls of Leny

The Falls of Leny are a series of cascading waterfalls that force their way through a narrow gorge before tumbling down the boulder-strewn ravine. The waterfalls are on the course of the Garbh Uisge (which means “rough water”), otherwise known as the River Leny, which drains Loch Lubnaig in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. They occur where the river crosses the Highland Boundary Fault.
LIFESTYLE
Atlas Obscura

King’s Observatory

The King’s Observatory sits incongruously among golf courses close by the river Thames—a reminder that this landscape is owned by the British Crown and was once the private park of George III. The observatory was built not far from Richmond Lodge, which served as the royal family’s country residence between...
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Ghost ships’ brought to surface of Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano erupts near Japanese island

A series of underwater volcanic eruptions among Japan’s Ogasawara Islands have revealed sunken warships dating back to the 1940s.The Second World War vessels, dubbed ghost ships, lie around 1,200km south of Tokyo close to the island of Iwo Jima, a speck of volcanic rock in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. While their existence has long been known about, the ships have been submerged below the sea for more than three decades The vessels were sunk during the Battle of Iwo Jima, a brutal conflict described as one of the bloodiest in US Marine Corps history. The battle...
ASIA
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

A terrifying blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt. Tour guide Sean Blocksidge extraordinarily discovered six of the lampreys– dubbed “living dinosaurs”– at once, after two decades of searching. The strange jawless creatures evolved millions of years ago and have scaleless, elongated...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Long-lost 'Island of Gold' resurfaces in Indonesian river

The remnants of the long-lost "Island of Gold" — where tales describe man-eating snakes, fire-belching volcanoes and Hindi-speaking parrots — may have been found in the Musi River near Palembang, Indonesia. And of course, there is gold, oozing from the river bottom. Divers probing the muddy river bottom have hauled...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy