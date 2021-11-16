Macleod's Stone

When picturing the landscape of Scotland, most people probably think of the rolling green hills of the Highlands, perhaps a peat bog or a rocky seaside cliff. But as a place with thousands of miles of coastline, Scotland also has plenty of beaches, many of which have drawn comparison to those in tropical destinations thanks to their fine, white sand and clear blue or turquoise waters. Nowhere is this clearer than on the island of Berneray in the Outer Hebrides. The two main beaches on the island are the East and West Beach, with a picture of the latter once mistakenly featured on one of Thailand’s tourism board websites.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO