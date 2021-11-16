WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (11/16)

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Hit Row members Top Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis discussed being released from WWE:. Ashante: “Thursday morning was a little weird because we were booked for SmackDown, Survivor Series and Raw and then we were unbooked. Then they booked us again and then we were unbooked. So I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s what goes on in WWE. There’s a lot of things to figure out.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, maybe they’ll have something for us on Friday or Saturday.’ I remember I was watching Thursday Night Football, and I missed the call from John Laurinaitis. I called him back and he just told me, ‘Hey, budget cuts and stuff like that,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, thank you.’ It just is what it is.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO