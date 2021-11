Hyper-niche apps and innovative hardware add-ons were some of the significant developments informing the November 2021 mobile trends. Many of the standout new apps featured in this collection appear to address an incredibly narrow target audience, carving out niches spaces within a wide range of industries. For example, Philips announced the launch of a new app designed to help young children prepare for MRIs by using a 'Kitten Scanner' feature that lets them scan and assess their favorite stuffed animals. Elsewhere, the newly launched app Pawmates was built to help dog lovers connect. Whereas food discovery app Peppers promises to help users lower their carbon footprints by assessing their shopping lists and restaurant choices.

