No. 2 UCLA men’s basketball returns all 10 rotation players from its Final Four team a year ago, but many questions now surround the 2021-2022 version of the Bruins. What will Johnny Juzang’s role look like after his legendary March run? Where can the rest of the veteran mainstays build upon last season’s success? How will coach Mick Cronin integrate his two newcomers? Daily Bruin Sports answers these questions and more by looking at the future, predicting what’s to come for UCLA’s five most intriguing players entering the new season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO