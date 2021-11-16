ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Can At-Home COVID Tests Make my Holiday Gathering Safer?

By CJ McIntyre
 6 days ago
If you plan on going or hosting the holidays this year a quick at-home COVID test might make everyone feel a little safer. Most of us are all worried about possibly coming in contact with the coronavirus and with the holidays around the corner some are wondering what they can do...

princewilliamtimes.com

For safer holidays: Gather outdoors, wear masks inside, get vaccinated

Public health district directors in Prince William County and across Northern Virginia are urging local residents to continue precautions against COVID-19 this holiday season by moving celebrations outdoors as much as possible and wearing masks while indoors in public spaces or when gathering with people of unknown vaccination status. The...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Merced Sun-Star

Should you take an at-home COVID test before Thanksgiving gatherings? What experts say

Another holiday season complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived, except this time we have a line of defense made up of widely available vaccines. Infection after vaccination is still possible, however, so other coronavirus preventive measures — such as testing — are just as important this Thanksgiving as they were last year, especially as the delta variant continues to spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

5 Things to know: OMRF experts offer tips for a safer holiday gathering

How can you feel confident you won’t take COVID-19 home with your leftovers if you venture out? Scientists at Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation have tips to guide you. “The best-case scenario is that everyone at the event who can be fully vaccinated is fully vaccinated,” said OMRF immunologist Eliza Chakravarty, M.D. “If you’re unsure about someone’s status, it’s ok to ask.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Spokesman-Review

Planning a Thankgiving gathering? Free at-home COVID-19 tests now available to Spokane County residents

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available to Spokane County residents through a new program from the National Institutes of Health. The rapid, at-home antigen tests are self-administered, and they can be used for when you have symptoms, before a gathering like Thanksgiving or if you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

