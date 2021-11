PINE VALLEY, Calif. — Twenty-five nights of holiday cheer kicks off November 19 night in Pine Valley. In this Zevely Zone, I was invited to take the very first look at the brand-new Pine Valley Camp Christmas. It's possible you've never seen Christmas in San Diego County like this before. Is it too soon? Maybe. But I have been cooped up this year and in the mood for a road trip and holiday spirit, so I figured why not?

PINE VALLEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO