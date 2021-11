On both desktops and on smartphones, Google Chrome is the world's dominant browser with almost 70% of the market. If you're privacy-conscious, you may not be so comfortable using it since you give up a lot of information to Google as you do. It's probably not doing anything worse than using it to sell ads, but that's bad enough for many. The company knows you're worried about this, and this is why it's adding a new Privacy Guide to Chrome.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO