ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LINKS: 0-1 Georgetown Hoyas Host 2-0 American U Eagles

By whipple
casualhoya.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Georgetown Hoyas will host the American Eagles on Tuesday night for the second game of the season and an attempt to get back on track for nonconference play. This local matchup has a free ticket promotion for D.C. residents. There was an episode of Kente Korner that you...

www.casualhoya.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
UC Daily Campus

Volleyball: Huskies go 6-0 in weekend sweep of Georgetown, Villanova

After a dominant sweep of Butler a few weeks ago, the UConn volleyball team continued their winning ways, going a perfect 6-0 against Big East foes Georgetown and Villanova on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The first set on Friday started out rocky for the Huskies, who fell to a 22-14...
VILLANOVA, PA
sicem365.com

Gameday Thread: #8 Baylor (0-0) vs Incarnate Word (0-1)

Head to Head: 0-0 Incarnate Word Starters. Guard: RJ Glasper (SR) 6-0 180 lbs; 11ppg; 3 reb; 2 asst; 44% FG; 36% 3pt; 92% FT. Guard: Drew Lutz (JR) 6-1 175 lbs; 8 ppg; 2 reb; 3 asst; 42% FG; 33% 3pt; 82% FT. Guard: Brandon Swaby (JR) 6-3 185...
WACO, TX
casualhoya.com

NIL EVENT: Hoyas Players Visit Pinstripes Georgetown

Despite a tough first outing for the Georgetown Hoyas, the season must roll onward. There’s certainly no time to spare in the Name, Image, & Likeness endeavors for Georgetown student athletes. No longer is it required for college athletes to just stay in their lanes. To get the ball started, a player-partnership with G3 College and ProCamps U facilitated a meet and greet bowling event with several of the Hoyas basketball members at Pinstripes Georgetown over the weekend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aminu Mohammed
Person
Patrick Ewing
casualhoya.com

Game Grades: Hoyas Earn Higher Marks in Bounceback Win Against American

The Hoyas bounce back after a bad loss to Dartmouth. In the battle for NW, American tried to stay in it, but a big run midway through the second half finally saw your Hoyas dominate the way we all so desperately crave. The Freshman continue to be the story, but we saw some positive things from just about everyone. Round two of game grades are here ready for your consumption. And in the latest episode of “this seemed like a good idea yesterday” the promise to publish the best re-grade from the comments, was a bit of a mistake… We’re all shaking off the off-season rust, so we’ll try it again. Drop your re-grade into the comments and we’ll feature the best (read: not insane) one in the next grades post.
BASKETBALL
1230kfjb.com

2 & 0 For Hawks/Clones

Iowa State has already won as many games this year as did last year. Gabe Kalscheur 15 points helped lead the Cyclones to a 60-50 win over Oregon State last night in Hilton. The two and oh Clones host Arizona State Tuesday night. Keegan Murray popped in 25 to lead...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown University#American University#Dartmouth#Subscribe Listen
Western Iowa Today

UNI drops to 0-2 with loss to Vermont

(Cedar Falls) The early season struggles for UNI basketball continued on Thursday with a 71-57 setback at home against Vermont. The Panthers trailed by four at halftime and were outscored 38-28 in the 2nd half. AJ Green score 19 points on 5/10 shooting, 3/5 beyond the arc, and 6/10 at...
VERMONT STATE
KHQ Right Now

Washington State overpowers Seattle U in the second half, cruises to 2-0 start

PULLMAN – Self-described as “usually pretty mild-mannered,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith was uncharacteristically “hot” at the half. His Cougar men’s basketball team – which enjoyed a significant edge in height, length and brawn – was getting outworked on the glass by nonconference opponent Seattle U. So, Smith challenged his...
WASHINGTON STATE
themackreport.com

Postgame: Merrimack 2, Maine 0

ORONO, Maine — Merrimack defeated Maine, 2-0, on Saturday night at Alfond Arena. Ben Brar and Christian Felton scored for the Warriors while goaltender Zachary Borgiel made 18 saves to register his first collegiate shutout.
MAINE STATE
casualhoya.com

Rules Were Made To Be Broken: Mohammed Speaks

WASHINGTON — Aminu Mohammed, the biggest recruiting win in coach Patrick Ewing’s tenure, went out and showed everyone why he was a 5-star recruit by notching his first career double-double in his second game with 14 points and 10 rebounds. What he did a few minutes after Georgetown’s 79-57 victory...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
casualhoya.com

GAME THREAD: Friday Night Lights as Georgetown Hosts Siena

Your Georgetown Hoyas are back for the third time in seven days to face the Siena Saints in a rare Friday Night affair at Capital One Arena!. Game 3: Siena Saints (0-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) When: Friday 6:30 PM. Where: Capital One Arena. Series: Saints led 4-2 Last meeting:...
BASKETBALL
alabamanews.net

Alabama State drop to 0-2 with loss at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Despite shooting 50 percent from the floor Wednesday night, Alabama State couldn’t withstand a pair of runs by Vanderbilt falling to the Commodores 91-72 on Wednesday night. Alabama State (0-2), playing their second road game in as many days, outshot the Commodores from the floor despite taking...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy